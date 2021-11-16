how much money is generated and how to avoid falling for these hoaxes

Hoaxes are the order of the day on the Internet; especially, in social networks, where disinformation techniques seem to gain more and more prominence and presence. An example of this is a kind of fashion, to call it somehow, converted into a business that consists of announcing false deaths of famous people or of some relevance, which causes a total commotion until the affected person is forced to go public to deny this information.

The latest victim of this type of macabre news has been Alberto Chicote, but there have been many, many, public figures attacked with these hoaxes. In Más Vale Tarde we wanted to delve into the reason for this problem, and for this we have gone back to the first great wave of false deaths of celebrities, which curiously It has its origin in a death that was real: Michael Jackson’s. A few days after the death of the King of Pop in 2009, the death of eight very famous celebrities was announced.

To highlight: Harrison Ford, Natalie Portman or George Clooney are some of the victims of these hoaxes, but why have they become so fashionable? The answer, summed up in one word: ‘clickbait’. This type of news in which the death of a well-known person is announced generates a lot of visitor traffic, visits that are monetized. That is, they become money. Therefore, the more famous the person affected by this kind of misinformation, the more money the page that published the news can get.

For example, when a website announced the death of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo in a traffic accident, which was, obviously, a lie. Along these lines, in Spain there have been many cases of these false deaths: that of Carmen Sevilla, that of Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría or that of Carlos Iglesias, without forgetting, as mentioned above, the case of Alberto Chicote, who in social networks denounced this hoax: “Well, it seems that the” people “of # 12Minutos They find it very fun to play with these things (…) I do not wish it even to those who play with such serious things. “

This is the same website that announced the death of some of the personalities named in the previous paragraph. But what about that page called ’12 Minutes’? To know how it works, the user must go down very, very much on the page, where in a section it is indicated that “it is an entertainment site” and the “stories, created by users, are humorous, fantasy, fictitious, that should not be taken seriously or serve as a source of information “.

Delving into this business strategy

To learn more about how this method works, which allows you to obtain money in exchange for spreading hoaxes, we wanted to speak with Javier Sanz, technology expert at ‘AdslZone’. “It is a marketing strategy that, on the one hand, allows to get a lot of traffic by viralizing content that is false through social networks, and on the other hand, through Google. It uses an artificial intelligence system and when it sees that a certain content has many visits, as in the case of Chicote’s false death, it automatically gives it more visibility in the search engine and generates more traffic. ”

How much money can these pages make? “You have to take into account that they can receive between six and ten euros for every 1,000 views, and taking into account that viral content can generate millions of views in a single day, they may be entering between 6,000 and 15,000 euros for content“, Javier Sanz has denounced, who has explained in this video how we can be able to guess if the information is reliable or not.