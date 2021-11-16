How much money do Marvel stars make?

With the premiere of Black Widow, a film that has already broken box office records in the world in the midst of the pandemic, perhaps it is time to rescue the juicy salaries that several of the Marvel Studios actors have secured, starting with Scarlett Johansson.

With updated figures from specialized sites, we show you the dolarucos that some of the main superheroes have won today.

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

For her most recent film, Black Widow, released on July 9 in theaters and on the Disney + platform, the actress received $ 15 million. For the 2012 movie Avengers, Scarlett received an approximate sum of between 4 and 6 million dollars.

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is Black Widow. (Jay Maidment / Marvel Studios)

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

The late actor Chadwick Boseman received $ 2 million for starring in the movie Black Panther, probably because the actor was not yet well known in Hollywood. It is unknown how much he received for his first appearance in the MCU, in Captain America: Civil War.

Black Panther / T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a scene from “Black Panther.” (Film Frame / Marvel Studios)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)

The actress received in 2019 the amount of 5 million dollars for her participation in Captain Marvel, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to star a woman.

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron-Man)

Actor Robert Downey Jr. earned $ 500,000 in his first Marvel film, Iron Man, while in the first Avengers film he received $ 50 million (including a percentage at the box office).

In 2017 he appeared in the movie Spiderman: Homecoming and for just three days of work he received the amount of 5 million dollars.

Finally, in the last Avengers: Endgame tape he made $ 75 million! Although of course, much of this money was thanks to its percentage in the box office of the film.

Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark / Iron-Man (Reform Agency)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Thor was the first Marvel film in which Chris Hemsworth participated, who received $ 15,000 for his participation. In 2017 came his third part, Ragnarok, for which he won 15 million dollars.

For Avengers: Endgame he made another $ 15 million. Now yes, a salary worthy of the God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth is Thor. (Reform Agency)

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk)

The third actor to play the Hulk, he earned a handsome salary of between $ 2 million and $ 3 million for the first Avengers movie. It is believed that for his last on-screen appearance, in Avengers: Endgame, he could have made about $ 7 million or $ 8 million.

Mark Ruffalo as Hulk (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)

A case similar to Ruffalo. For Avengers, Renner made between 2 and 3 million dollars, a salary that has remained almost stable in the rest of the films in the franchise where he has appeared. However, it is expected that for his Disney + series, Hawkeye, he will receive a very juicy salary increase.

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes)

Actor Sebastian Stan, whose Bucky Barnes character has grown as the franchise progresses, recently earned $ 3 million for the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Chris Evans (Captain America)

Chris Evans received $ 15 million for his role in Captain America: Civil War, the same salary Marvel paid him for his slightly lower role in Avengers: Infinity War.