How is the UEFA Repechage played?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.15.2021 16:59:54





Qatar 2022 is getting closer and closer, Nevertheless, The guests to the world fair yet are not fully defined and less in one confederacy as extensive as the european, where 13 tickets are distributed.

Some selections they have already secured their place in the next World Cup event as Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Switzerland, Denmark, France, Spain and Serbia, so there are only two direct tickets left and three more to be distributed in the Repechage.

What is the UEFA Repechage format like?

With the new sorting format, the ten leaders of their respective groups get their direct ticket to the World Cup, while in the Repechage the last three places are distributed to Qatar 2022.

The ‘Repechage’ is disputed by the ten best seconds in each group plus those that remained like the two best group in the National League ranking, which, of course, did not finish in the top two of their qualifying bracket.

Once the 12 teams have been defined, a draw will be held to determine who will face each other in the playoffs. The 12 teams will be divided into three groups to play Semifinal and Final in each of the keys. The team that has added the most points in their qualifying bracket will play the Semifinal on their court.

The Final will be played on neutral ground. The three winners of the Finals qualify for Qatar 2022.

Which teams will play the Repechage?

Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Scotland, Russia, Poland and North Macedonia they will seek to get into the World Cup through this last resort.