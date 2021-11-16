How is Adele’s friendship with Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie – The Truth

Mexico City, December 15, 2021 – Two of her great friends are also her neighbors, yes we are talking about Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie.

The singer actually revealed to them what friendship with the actresses is like. Adele said Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole showed her a sincere friendship where she can walk away from her job and just be one of the little group.

“They humanized me, because I had avoided talking to any famous person, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British at that, “Adele explained. “We never talk about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know everything about my work, and I say, I don’t want to talk about it. Can we talk about something else? I’m a wreck. “

One more reason to love Adele, she is just another girl like us trying to clear her mind from work, enjoy quality time with her friends and her new home.

Adele, who is currently releasing new singles, is in the best stage of her life and does not hesitate to share it, as confirmed by TMZ who now looks like an Adele more relaxed and with confidence and with more strength than in other times.

The good thing is that both Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole know how to keep their personal lives very private so surely their friends will have good tips to share so that it is not so difficult for them to get used to LA