his favorite series are neither Bridgerton nor Lady’s Gambit

Reese Witherspoon, famous Hollywood actress, gave her list of favorite series and none of the most recognized is in her top 9. Look at the titles!

Reese witherspoon was identified in recent years with the cinema for starring in successful films such as Legally Blonde, Urgent by accident and Walk the line (for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress). However, the 45-year-old artist is also a television connoisseur and even gave herself the pleasure of participating in shows like Friends or The Simpsons. Based on your experience, made a list of his favorite series and did not include some of the most recognized. Sight!

The protagonist of “As if it were true” made an Instagram live during the first months of the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to provide a service to their 25.5 million followers. That’s why he posted a photo of his dog Pepper along with a listing with the titles he recommended to see.

List of Reese Witherspoon’s preferred series

These are Witherspoon’s nine favorite series: Never have I, Mrs. America, Survivor, Amazing Race, Hollywood, Black AF, Unorthodox, Normal People and The last dance. Although important names such as Bridgerton or Lady’s Gambit are missing, keep in mind that the list was made before they are released.

The love for the series will go further for the Hollywood star because currently is in production of two romantic comedies for Netflix: Your Place or Mine and The Cactus. They will be two new creations of Hello sunshine: the production company she created that bets on stories made by women and for women.

In front of the screen, Reese returned to television in 2019 to star The Morning Show on Apple TV with figures like Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. As far as cinema is concerned, in December 2021 he will put his voice in the main cast of the animated film Sing 2.