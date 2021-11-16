Tech Here’s how you can claim this incredible Xbox 20th Anniversary Porsche in Forza Horizon By Arjun Sethi - 76

Forza Horizon has joined the celebration with a gift for all fans, a Xbox 20th Anniversary Porsche. Microsoft on Monday hosted a commemoration of two decades of Xbox memories and moments. Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios officially launched less than a week ago. Today, players who log into Forza Horizon 5, Horizon 4, or Motorsport 7 will be able to get a gift car with exclusive Xbox 20th Anniversary celebration decoration. The gift car is a 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder, an amazing car in its own right. However, this particular model is unique, as it has a decoration that you will not be able to find anywhere else. Cheap steering wheel to play Forza Horizon 5 with official Xbox license and 99 euros Claim this Xbox 20th Anniversary Porsche Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Porsche is adorned with the names of the most important Xbox titles of the present time, and it looks quite amazing. It’s unclear how long this gift car will be available, so be sure to log into your favorite Forza title today to add this car to your garage. FH5 is undoubtedly one of the best racing games for Xbox that you can play right now. This is the crossover of Far Cry 6 and Breaking Bad This gift car is just one more reason to join the party on Xbox, along with the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta and Forza Horizon 5, both available on Xbox Game Pass.

