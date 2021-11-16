Here is the first teaser trailer of the live-action of ‘Halo’ (and what we know)

With the whole issue of the pandemic, many television projects had to stop their production and some even remained quite hidden when it comes to details. Of course, one of them was the live-action series of Halo that has undoubtedly raised the expectation of fans of the video game.

Well, after a long time in which not much was known about the delivery, we can finally see a brief but exciting preview of what the main character of the saga will look like. There just to start the whole week, The first teaser trailer of the show that will arrive at Paramount + was released next year.

Here is the first teaser trailer of the ‘Halo’ series

November 15 is a very special date because it was on a day like this but in 2001 when the first Xbox console was launched. Yes, it has been 20 years of innovating the video game industry and in that sense, we cannot deny that Halo has been one of the most beloved titles of the new millennium in every way, so much so that it is considered the flagship game of the brand that belongs to Microsoft.

For that and more, very soon we will see its adaptation for television and here is the long-awaited first teaser trailer. This Monday, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the launch of the first Xbox, The sneak peek of the series has just been shown.

And yes, it is a short clip but quite striking because we can finally see how the costume of the master Chief (or Master Chief), plus we listen to iconic artificial intelligence known as Cortana address the main character who seems to be preparing to start the mission. Check out the teaser below.

Now, we will tell you a little about what we know about the series.

When and which streaming platform will the series arrive?

As we mentioned, this has been one of the many projects in the entertainment industry that had to be delayed a lot due to the pandemic. Originally, the live-action series of Halo It was scheduled to begin production at the end of 2019 and early 2020, but finally nothing could be assembled because of this that we told you.

For the same, there are very few details about the project, although there are some substantial changes. The most popular is that the program was practically tied up to reach the Showtime broadcast, but in February of this 2021 the plans were changed and now it is Paramount + the streaming platform that will broadcast it worldwide.

Of course, a release date as such has not been revealed, but it is already confirmed that it will arrive at the aforementioned service in 2022. So you have to go to the shot for when they announce the specific day of the launch. The same and in one of those, they throw us that data with a new trailer.

Plot and cast of the live-action ‘Halo’ series

And who will be the mere mere rife for the role of the Master Chief? The role will be taken by Pablo Schreiber, an actor who will be remembered for his appearance in series such as The Wire (Nick Sobotka), Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (William Lewis) and Orange Is The New Black (George Mendez).

For her part, the actress Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show, Californication) will take on the role of Dr. Catherine Halsey, the one in charge of creating Cortana. This powerful artificial intelligence protagonist, will have in the series the voice of Jen Taylor, the original voice actress of the video game.

Other actors confirmed to appear are Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Charlie Murphy.

It has not been explained what the plot of the first season of the series will focus on. Halo, but if we take the first game of the saga as a reference, we could see the origin of John-117 heading to become the supersolate of the Spartans known as the Master Chief. From this, we could also witness how Dr. Halsey’s mind was replicated to create Cortana and how she chose John to be the most advanced of the human resistance soldiers against the alien race of the Covenant.

Some media like Variety mention that the series is almost ready to confirm a second season, given the high profile of the project and the expectations generated. Now, we have to wait for the premiere to see what happens with all this. Excited? For sure YES.