Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, by Chris Columbus, what did the critics say at its premiere?

Harry Potter is a name that without a doubt we all know, because the fantastic feats of this young wizard together with his friends Hermione and Ron, have traveled the entire world in the format of books and movies. Counting on countless fans who love magic, mystery and adventure, the Harry Potter franchise is one of the most popular in history, undoubtedly occupying an important place in 21st century pop culture. On November 16, 2001, the first film in this beloved saga, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, hit theaters – 80%, which is an adaptation of the first book in the sorcerer series, written by successful British author JK Rowling.

Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone introduced viewers to a new world full of magic, in which we first see Harry, an orphan boy who lives with his only remaining relatives, the Dursleys, in an English suburb. When he turns eleven years old, he is visited by Rubeus Hagrid, who reveals that he is a wizard, and is sent to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Potter attends this school to begin his training and there he meets who will be his best friends throughout all the films, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

At the beginning of this story, we saw a trio of inexperienced young wizards who, as they adjust to the change that represents their new lifestyle at Hogwarts, go through situations that will put their lives in danger. British actors, Daniel Radcliffe (War of Races – 84%, Kill Your Darlings – 75%), Emma Watson (Little Women – 94%, Cologne – 26%, Regression – 15%) and Rupert Grint (CherryBomb, Wild target), were the ones who played these little sorcerers who marked an entire generation. The film was directed by Chris Columbus, who was also in charge of the second and produced the third; with a script written by Steve Kloves and a cast that includes Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman and Ian Hart.

This first installment of Harry Potter is the beginning of a memorable saga of eight films, which were released from the year 2001, concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96% in 2011, where we see a very different Harry from the first film, because as the characters grow, the plot becomes more complicated, and young wizards face more dangerous situations.

In the year 1999, JK Rowling, sold the film rights to the first four Harry Potter books to Warner Bros. for $ 2 million. In the early stages of development, Steven Spielberg was proposed to direct the film, however, he declined the offer and the direction was given to Chris Columbus, with whom they started production in 2000.

Most of the reviews that Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone received by the press at its premiere were positive, in addition, the film obtained three nominations for the Oscar award and raised almost US $ 975 million worldwide. Although several years have passed since its premiere, the good comments remain, as it continues to be a highly appreciated film; It is considered by many the beginning of a legend and is described as a work full of fun, adventure and magic, which makes it the perfect introduction to an exciting and fantastic world.

Here is a selection of the comments that critics made to Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone:

Debbie Lynn Elias from Behind The Lens:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is truly a tale for all ages that will last for centuries.

Leigh Paatsch from Herald Sun:

It does a magnificent job of bringing to life the unique world of magic and fantasy that, until its mega-hyped release, existed only in the imagination of the author and devoted readers of JK Rowling.

Rachel Wagner from rachelsreviews.net:

The introduction to Hogwarts and the Wizarding World is very charming and fun.

Roger Ebert:

During ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, I was really sure I was watching a classic, one that will be talked about for a long time, and will create many generations of fans. She takes her time to be good, she doesn’t hit the audience with easy emotions, she cares about telling you a story and creating her characters with care.

Alan Morrison of Empire Magazine:

Even though some of the scenes from the book have been removed, fans probably couldn’t hope for a better adaptation. It bodes well for the rest of the series, when strong stories start to take precedence early on.

Steve Crum of Kansas City Kansan:

Even without an iota of singing, he is the ‘Wizard of Oz’ of our time.

Michael Szymanski of Zap2it.com:

There is nothing more appropriate, scarier, more mysterious, more exhilarating, scarier, more exciting, more dynamic, and more fun for the whole family than this.

Jorge Avila Andrade from Moviola:

Perhaps the film is not perfect, but it is a clear example of family entertainment and that imagination is something of the most precious thing that human beings have.

Yazmin Ghonaim from Cinephiles:

He successfully enforces his images of the highly fictional reality of Harry Potter and capitalizes on the charming qualities of his popular protagonist.

Christine James from Boxoffice Magazine:

It is nothing more than an astonishing achievement in set design, costume design, makeup, special effects, and a well-chosen cast that perfectly and vividly depicts an iconic and world-renowned fantasy world.

Jeremy jahns from JeremyJahns.com: