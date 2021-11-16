Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: 20 years after the premiere of the first film, the boy who lived is still a legend

It is 20 years since the premiere of the first film of Harry Potter, directed by Chris Columbus, and in this note we give you a summary of how much the magical world expanded.

20 years ago, it was released in American theaters Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first of eight films based on the literary series written by JK Rowling. This story follows the life of Harry Potter, an 11-year-old boy who, just on his birthday, discovers that he is a magician. Best gift is missing. Well, knowing that you’re going to Hogwarts maybe. In this school of magic and sorcery we see how he becomes best friends with Ron Weasley and Hermione granger, who accompany him in all the adventures and troubles he goes through.

Since Harry was a baby had to face, several times, Lord Voldemort, a wizard that many people did not dare to say his name to, that is why he is also known as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named or the Dark Lord. But as Hermione would say: “fearing the name only enlarges the fear of man“.

In this particular movie, Harry, Ron and Hermione not only do they study and go to their respective classes, but they also prevent Voldemort steal the Philosopher’s Stone. At first, it was thought that the Dark Lord, after being defeated by a one-year-old boy (our protagonist and Chosen One), was in hiding and too weak to attack again. However, we learn that in order to regain strength and power, he needs the Philosopher’s Stone, which would give him the elixir of life to achieve immortality.

The cast is made up of: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, Ian Hart, among several others.

Here’s a rundown of the movie, in case you were born yesterday and never had a chance to see it. Directed by Chris Columbus and with more than 900 million dollars raised, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it was the beginning of what is known as one of the most successful movie franchises of all time.

What else is behind the books and movies

As we said at the beginning, there are eight movies of Harry Potter based on the seven books of JK Rowling. However, this magical world does not end there. It’s so wide and popular that they didn’t just settle for it. They have two extra productions: Fantastic Animals, which has two parts and a third, expected for 2022, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy, a play. In addition, it has more books, toys, specific food that we saw in the movies, many video games for cell phones, consoles and PC (even next year the launch of Hogwarts Legacy), and a theme park in Universal Orlando, where we can see iconic locations from history, such as Hogwarts, Gringotts Bank, Diagon Alley, Platform 9 ¾, and more. So Harry Potter It is a gold mine that we will never tire of.

Regarding the play, the director of the first two films, Chris Columbus, he told in an interview with Variety that he would be interested in taking it to the big screen, and also suggested that he could do it with the cast of the original films, since Danield Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint They are in their 30s, roughly the right age to play those roles.

The work Harry Potter and the Cursed Child it was a huge hit on Broadway. Expands the history of the franchise and is set 19 years after the events of The Deathly Hallows, where we see Harry as a manager of the Minister for Magic, while one of his sons, Albus Severus, is going through his first year at Hogwarts. Although many followers are not satisfied with this work, Columbus He expressed that it is a fantasy of him and that he would love to direct that play, “it is a great play”.

The numbers of a money machine

The eight films accumulated almost 7.8 billion dollars worldwide, the success that this franchise had and continues to have makes thousands of fans want to tour the studios of Warner Bros to do the tour of Harry Potter or even take guided tours of the most emblematic places in the movies, such as station 9 ¾ in King Cross or Hogwarts school, which several spaces are from the College Christ Church of the University of Oxford, in England.

Warner Bros He was the one who produced the saga and he is the one who, 20 years later, brings the film back to theaters, with a subtitled version and another dubbed into Spanish. Being a memorable occasion, it will feature special content including on-screen trivia, fun facts, and comments from Chris Columbus. Although this film was released in Argentina on November 29, the company decided to respect the United States date and released it yesterday.

There is no doubt that the audience will be full of fans of all ages, as Harry Potter is a phenomenon of popular culture and, since 2001, has inspired millions of people around the world who fell in love with the Wizarding world and they want to be part of that universe in some way.

If after this note you wanted to see all the movies, remember that it is eight o’clock at HBO Max.

