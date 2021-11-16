Guillermo Ochoa sends a painful message to fans in Mexico after the loss to the United States

Guillermo Ochoa surprised his followers through his Instagram profile in which he wrote a heartfelt message after the defeat of the Mexico National Team against the United States

November 14, 2021 8:45 p.m.

Guillermo Ochoa reappeared after the defeat of the Mexico National Team 2-0 against the United States on the seventh day of the Qatar 2021 Qualifiers and surprised the fans with a heartfelt message through his Instagram profile.

The Mexican goalkeeper failed to deflect the two shots that gave the stars and stripes the victory and ended up being one of the faces of defeat once the result was consummated.

Faced with this situation and after a day of silence, Memo decided to write a message in which he made clear his feelings regarding the third consecutive loss to the team coached by Gregg Berhalter.

“Unfortunately we could not get a good result the other day and we understand the annoyance that does not differ from our feelings and nobody said that it would be easy, but this is not over yet and it is not the time to lower the arms that only half of the tie is going ; to continue working and think about the next rival that the objective is clear and Qatar our final destination “, reads the first part of his statement.

Finally, he said goodbye thanking the fans: “Thanks to the people who always support and believe in their National Team on good days and bad days. Always forward.”

The next match of the Mexican National Team will be on Tuesday against Canada for the eighth day of the Qatar 2021 Qualifiers with the aim of regaining the leadership