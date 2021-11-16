GTA: the Trilogy Definitive Edition’s rain is horrible, so modders fixed it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition it was owed to the fans for various reasons. This relaunch is far from what many expected and debuted with a number of problems. One of the main ones is its horrible rain effect, which looks bad and prevents you from seeing. Luckily the community has already released a mod to fix it.

In case you haven’t played Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition We tell you that its rain effect is simply horrible. Instead of being a simple effect or looking like real rain, it is a layer that fills your screen with what appears to be drops of milk. The visual is so exaggerated that it even makes seeing difficult in some situations.

Something like this could not be present in a release that claims to be the definitive version of 3 open world classics. This is why several modders went to work to make the rain effect more transparent so that it looks close to reality and is much less annoying for those players who just want to chase and catch up with the damn train.

The community effort has resulted in about half a dozen mods that seek to deliver the perfect rain effect. In this way, if you play on PC you will not have to face the nightmare that represents a storm falling on Liberty City, Vice City or San Andreas.

A considerable improvement

There are several problems in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition

It is worth mentioning that the ugly rain effect is only one of the many problems of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition. This collection debuted with performance issues on next-gen consoles, various visual bugs, and some changes that have been heavily criticized.

Hopefully the reviews from the community and the work of the modders make it clear that a better job can be done and that Rockstar Games and Groove Street Games get to work. After all, the games that come in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition They are true gaming classics and deserve more.

What did you think of these mods? Are you planning to install one so that the rain stops being so ugly? Tell us in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It arrived on November 11 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Follow this link to see more news related to this acclaimed franchise.

