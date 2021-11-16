Government report in Oaxaca, republican exercise: Benitez Tiburcio

Luis Ignacio Velasquez

The delivery of the Fifth Government Report is a republican exercise that shows its commitment to respect the institutions and the coordinated work that we develop the powers of the state to make Oaxaca an egalitarian, more prosperous and fairer entity, said the president of the board of directors of the 65th Legislature, Mariana Benítez Tiburcio.

After receiving the documents of the Fifth Report from Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, the PRI deputy said that talking about prosperity, equality and justice is talking about the highest values ​​that should guide the work for Oaxaca, “because it is necessary to continue fighting from our different areas of responsibility to continue seeking sustainable, equitable and inclusive development for all ”.

He stated that they are an assembly that begins its work, a legislature where, it is certain, plurality will be its strength and the diversity of ideas will be respected, because more than a source of confrontation it will be a source of possible conversations and permanent dialogue with the objective of May Oaxaca walk and achieve its highest goals.

“In this legislature, the only thing that has to do is have the courage to build for the Oaxacan people; and to correct what still limits us or keeps us from reaching our dreams and goals in order to be a state that develops all its potential in favor of the population, but mainly of the most disadvantaged people, those who have experienced violence, who have faced a structural inequality and those who live in unbearable poverty ”, concluded the president of the 65th Legislature’s board of directors, Mariana Benítez Tiburcio.