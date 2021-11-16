Google Chrome 96 is now available, these are all the news that come to the browser

Chrome version 96 is available on Android, and it comes loaded with news that can already be tested.

Google keeps its promise of release new stable versions of Chrome every four weeks, and about a month after launching Chrome 95, the company already has the new version ready, which can be downloaded from today on the main mobile and desktop platforms.

Chrome 96 It is the latest available version of the browser, as the company itself has announced on its blog. With this release, some functional changes for the mobile browser version, but the bulk of the news is aimed at the version of Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Everything new that comes to the Google browser with Chrome 96

As we had anticipated months ago, Google was working on a new mechanism for Chrome, with which load pages that are accidentally closed faster. With Chrome 96, this feature is now available in the desktop version, thanks to a technique of page caching which allows you to quickly return to recently opened web pages.

Also, Progressive web apps installed through Chrome have also been improved, so that it can be easier replace native apps having the ability to load custom urls directly in the app, without having to go through the browser.

Although it is still under development, it is already possible to use a new option included in Chrome which enables decide whether an application should load with the interface darkened automatically, thus improving readability in low light environments. To activate it in Chrome, you must enable the experimental option or flag call chrome: // flags / # darken-websites-checkbox-in-themes-setting.

The mobile version of Chrome has also included a new option that allows set the preferred zoom level on a web page. Again, yes, we are talking about an experimental function available through the flag chrome: flags # enable-accessibility-page-zoom.

To conclude, it should be mentioned that Google Chrome 96 has also improved support for PNG files, allowing to preserve the metadata of the images when copying them. In addition, the desktop version has added the option to view pictures as memories on the home screen, thanks to the integration with Google Photos.

Chrome 96 can now be downloaded in iOS and Android in the case of the mobile version, and in Windows, Linux and Mac. Those who already have the browser installed on their devices will receive the update automatically soon.

Related topics: Apps, Google Apps, Google Chrome

