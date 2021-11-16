Goodbye Chaka! Mexico would change 4 players in lineup vs Canada

Enrique Martinez Villar

Edmonton, Canada (Sent) / 11.15.2021 19:42:37





Gerardo Martino understand that it is time to “adjust nuts” in the Mexican National Team after the loss to the United States last Friday, that’s why he contemplates make up to four changes to your lineup to face Canada on Tuesday at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, where extreme temperatures are expected.

Changes Mexico is preparing against Canada

The performance of some elements, especially in the Tricolor defense, left much to be desired and there are two characters who would be the slaughtered, being the first Luis Alfonso Rodriguez.

The nicknamed Chaka, which in social networks was pointed out by the fans and the object of countless ridicules, I would leave his place to Jorge Sánchez on the right side, position in which the Americanista was in the game against the Maple Leaf at the Azteca Stadium last October.

It should be remembered that in that duel, Sánchez had to score one of the best and fastest Concacaf players, Alphonso Davies, in addition to scoring El Tri’s goal in a 1-1 draw.

The other change that is already defined is the entry of Néstor Araujo, who was not before the United States for serving a suspension game after being sent off last FIFA Date against El Salvador. In this case, the one sacrificed would be Cata Domínguez.

Guarded and Orbelín could play from the beginning

The Tata also contemplates the possibility of giving starting game to Andrew Saved, who did not have minutes of play against the United States and could take the place that in that duel was for Luis Romo, who at times was overtaken in a position that is not usually his.

Finally, the fourth modification in the Mexico lineup it would be the owned by Orbelín Pineda by the criticized Tecatito Corona, who has been singled out by the fans for his performance in recent games with Tricolor, specifically against the US where he was not unbalanced and the only clear play on the goal that he had bruised.

Probable Mexico lineup