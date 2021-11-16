Good End 2021: when does it end and how to take advantage of the LATEST OFFERS?

If you have not been able to take advantage of the great promotions of thousands of establishments around all of Mexico due to the Good End 2021, whether due to work or simple laziness, we will tell you when the Good End ends.

Thousands of buyers gathered in the large shopping malls and department stores of the country to take advantage of the latest offers But, not everyone had the time available to do the end of the year purchases.

That is why the authorities in Mexico extended the term of the Good End 2021 so that no one is left out of this exercise that seeks to boost the country’s economy.

Let us remember that the Good end It was born in the six-year term of former President Felipe Calderón, and it was sought to be a direct initiative of the Government together with other Mexican authorities and businessmen to revive the country’s economy; in addition, to help Mexicans buy things at a much lower price than normal.

Although the Good end divided opinions on those who think they are not so good offers, the reality is that it represents a good opportunity to correct the country’s economy after the pandemic.

When does it end and how to take advantage of the LATEST OFFERS?

As we mentioned earlier, the government extended the Good End 2021 days so that everyone can take advantage of the last offers of the year.

But if you can’t go to physical stores, the best way to take advantage of the latest offers fromGood End 2021It is undoubtedly online shopping, since large shopping centers do not have the same variety or offers as online stores, so it is a great option for these dates.

The Good End 2021 It will end next Tuesday, November 16, so you still have a little time to get some product you need with the latest offers of the year.