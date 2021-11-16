Global Drug Policy Index: Where is Argentina in?

The Global Drug Policy Index showed that Argentina is in the position 19 of 30 countries. But what does this catalog consist of?

As detailed on their website, The Index provides each country with a score and a ranking that shows the extent to which its drug policies and implementation are in line with human rights principles, health and development of the UN.

In this way, based on 75 indicators that cover five large dimensions of drug policy (such as the absence of extreme responses, the proportionality of the criminal justice response, health and harm reduction, access to controlled medicines and the develop), The index established an interactive platform that shows the situation in each country.

As reported by Mate Magazine, the index is an initiative of the Consortium for Harm Reduction, a coalition of community organizations and is funded by the Robert Carr Fund.

In Argentina, the project was supported by LANPUD-RADAUD, CELS, RESET and Intercambios Civil Association.

The country obtained a score of 76/100 in the dimension of “absence of extreme responses”, a 24/100 in “proportionality of the criminal justice response”, a 26/100 in “harm reduction” and a 48/100 in “access to medicines”. A) Yes, Argentina obtained an overall score of 44/100, ranking 19 out of 30.

At the time, the best-ranked countries were Norway (74/100 points), New Zealand (71/100) and Portugal (70/100). For their part, those with the worst results were Brazil (26/100), Uganda (28/100) e Indonesia (29/100).

You can see the full Global Drug Policy Index here:

Photo by Myriam Zilles via Unsplash