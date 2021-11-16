Giovinazzi signs for Dragon and will race in Formula E

Dragon Penske Motorsport moves the board and has signed Antonio Giovinazzi to join its ranks for the next Formula E season. The Italian driver thus completes the Dragon driver line-up with the confirmation of Sérgio Sette Câmara.



Alfa Romeo announced the departure of Giovinazzi from its F1 lineup, with confirmation that Guanyu Zhou would replace him. “We wish Antonio the best for his future after the 2021 season, we still have three races left to achieve good results together and finish the year strong,” commented Frédéric Vasseur, director of Alfa Romeo.



Upset with his departure from the top flight, Giovinazzi has expressed his anger at losing his place in the Italian team. “Formula 1 is talent, car, risk, speed. But it also knows how to be ruthless when money dictates the rules,” Giovinazzi had said on his social networks.

The fact is that, after farewell to Alfa Romeo, Antonio Giovinazzi’s period as ‘unemployed’ lasted very little, because this morning he was confirmed as a Dragon Penske Motorsport driver for the next Formula E season.

“It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be challenging. It’s going to be … electrifying! I can’t wait to start this new adventure, it will be fun. Together, as always,” said Giovinazzi on social media.

The Martina Franca-born rider has already had experiences in the first 100% electric series: in 2018 he was part of Virgin Racing at the rookie drivers’ test in Marrakech. Thanks to the good records achieved, he held talks with Mahindra Racing to join the staff of the Indian team in the 2018-19 season, a project that did not materialize due to his signing to the Sauber F1 team later christened Alfa Romeo.

