George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s fatal accident “crazy” and “infuriating” and questions gun control on the set of ‘Rust’

The Oscar winner expressed disbelief at what happened on set, drawing on his own experience participating in numerous productions in which firearms were used.

In his participation in the podcast ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ this Monday, the American actor, director and screenwriter George Clooney referred to the tragedy during the filming of the film ‘Rust’, when Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Clooney called the fatal accident “crazy” and “infuriating.”

“I have been on sets for 40 years and the person who hands you the weapon, the person responsible for the weapon, is the props person or the gunsmith. Period,” stressed the Oscar winner.

“Every time a gun is handed to me on set, […] I look at it, I open it, I also show it to the person I’m pointing to, I show it to the team, “Clooney said, adding that” when I’m done, I return it to the armory. ”

He also said that what happened to Brandon Lee is part of the reason why he and others They are extremely cautious with weapons on set. “I mean every time they hand me a six pistol [cartuchos], […] I point to the ground and pull the trigger six times, “because it would be” crazy “not to.

Clooney noted that while he doesn’t know Baldwin very well, he doesn’t think anyone was intent on causing harm. He also criticized the directors for save on hiring of qualified weapons handlers. “A 24-year-old probably shouldn’t, with that little experience, run a weapons department,” he said of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the ‘Rust’ gunsmith.

“I never heard the term ‘cold pistol’“, Clooney pointed out, referring to the explanations of the protagonists of the fatal scene of ‘Rust’.” I never heard that term. Literally. They are talking about things I have never heard of. It’s just infuriating, “he concluded.