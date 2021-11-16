George Clooney and the adorable moment he shares with one of his children every morning

Not so long ago, the attractive Hollywood heartthrob was still in his thirteen on his intentions not to go through the altar or have children. But since his now wife Amal crossed his life, both convictions crashed headlong. At 60, now George Clooney is happily married and proud father of twins: She and Alexander, four years old.

“I didn’t want to get married, I didn’t want to have children. Then this extraordinary human being came into my life and I fell madly in love. So, I knew from the moment I met her that everything was going to be different, “explained a satisfied Clooney about his current life. About his children in particular he spoke at length in the podcast ‘WTF with Marc Maron’, assuring about the little ones who “already have their opinions and they’re funny and they tease me. ”

Amal and George Clooney, in a 2019 image (Getty)

Sharing one of the most endearing moments in his facet as a father, Clooney confessed what it is your favorite moment each morning with one of his children. “Every morning at eight o’clock he knocks on the door of my room. I tell him: ‘Who is it? And he answers me: ‘It’s me, Alexander Clooney’“, shared the one that was protagonist of ‘Urgencias’.

“I open the door, he runs in and I laugh out loud”, he continued expressing. “They make me laugh, I laugh every day. They really are very funny children.” In an interview a few months ago with ‘People’ magazine, the star also opened up about your kid’s favorite joke to play on others.

“They have both learned to play jokes, which I find very funny,” he said. “I worked with them putting Nutella in a diaper and then teasingly eating it. Now whenever there is a stranger around, They come with the diaper in hand, like: ‘Dad, it’s a dirty diaper!’, and I say: ‘OK, I’ll take care of it’, and then they eat the Nutella from the diaper, “he said.

He also commented on the little ones that he felt were already developing different personalities. “It’s funny, they are twins, but they are very different”, he pointed. “You learn a lot with the twins because you raise them both at the same time, born on the same day, yet you realize how little they have to do with you. Now the only thing you hope is to guide them in the right direction, “he continued.

About her future family conciliationHe also commented that “I had a discussion with Amal the other day because I turned 60 and I told her that we should rethink how we are approaching our lives,” ensuring that both he and his wife have talked about prioritize your family over your careers in the near future.

The Clooneys at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. (Reuters)

“We are working hard, both of us”, revealed. “She is working hard too. I just said it doesn’t mean we don’t do a job because we have to do a job. If you don’t have a job, you are dead. We also have to make sure that we spend less time in front of a computer or going to sites, “he said.

Clooney has previously talked about the funniest side of being a parent, joking in an interview on another podcast, ‘Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna’ that his “whole job” is to teach his twins “terrible things” and that “I really enjoy teaching my children to do things that surprise their mother.”