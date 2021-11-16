Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Monday, November 15, 2021 – Free rewards

Success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fire, has received new daily codes for Today Monday, November 15, 2021. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards varied on your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and therefore the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get hold of them, hurry up, in this news we share them everybody.

These are the Valid codes for today November 15, 2021 in Europe, North America, Mexico and Brazil:

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Monday, November 15, 2021

CY7KG742AUU2

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a full day from publication, while others last no more than an hour or two.

Most of the codes released from Free Fire contain random rewards which can be such valuable items as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

Vandal Exclusive Free Fire Codes (11/15)

We leave you 20 free one-time codes for Free Fire and Free Fire Max, completely exclusive to Vandal, to get weapons, characters and diamonds packs. Only for the fastest!

V9TU9KJZX4WB

V9TU9QF58AMT

V9TU9NSTB8HG

V9TU96VH6HZN

V9TU9TQDT32N

V9TU94AB4B35

V9TU9CVTE8ED

V9TU97YXB92N

V9TU94HP2MKZ

V9TU98BY9UTX

V9TU9X9TUS6U

V9TU9SJS2K6E

V9TU96TMU5W7

V9TU9EUUWZG6

V9TU9BHDN74Y

V9TU9MXF43VN

V9TU9VZJ7GSN

V9TU9PDMZHGJ

V9TU9MZMP7UM

V9TU9WXHB5TV

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game app, instead you must visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After logging in: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase). When the code has been successfully confirmed: You will receive a congratulatory message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours for various factors).

Remember that every Free Fire code can only be redeemed once per account.

Free fire is a free Battle Royale that is found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.