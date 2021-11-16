From Ryan to Ken – News from Gipuzkoa

They say that he already raised passions in his years as a young presenter at the Disney Club with his friend and colleague Justin timberlake. And that even Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, presenters of the same Disney Channel children’s entertainment format, vowed eternal hatred after falling in love with the appetizing young man from London (Ontario, Canada). The same city, by the way, that years later also saw the birth of Justin Bieber. The point is that Ryan gosling, far from spoiling over the years, exemplifies like no one else the revolution of the old. That theory that the product, well treated and cared for, can improve (and a lot) over time. Because if his acting skills already conquered the demanding Hollywood when he stepped into the shoes in 2011 of the famous unnamed driver of Drive, Gosling fell in love with the whole world only five years later, when he transformed into Sebastian wilder, a jazz-loving man who wants to open his own club, in the overrated La La Land.

What is not overestimated at all is his charisma and acting skills. To the data! One of his best known films, ENoah’s diary, collects various sauces related to Ryan. For example, in the main character’s house there is a wooden table that Gosling himself built with his own hands while preparing his role. The reason? He needed to have a certain connection to his character. And just as he knew how to build this piece of furniture, he also learned to play the piano. On La La Land it is really he who plays this instrument. Only two months before filming began, he took intense private lessons because he wanted to be in charge of interpreting all the songs. A true offense of professionalism and talent to those of us who invested more than a decade in the conservatory to learn to play For Elisa.

Well, according to the Los Angeles newspapers, Gosling is about to reach an agreement that will guarantee his incorporation into the film about Barbie who will star Margot robbie. If nothing goes wrong in these negotiations, the Canadian interpreter will give life to the hunk of Ken, the boyfriend of the famous doll of perfect measurements. The film, of course, will begin shooting at the beginning of next year 2022, so we will not taste such a laminated performance until well into 2023.Life in plastic, it’s fantastic!