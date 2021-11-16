From his ‘Lip Sync’ competition to his kiss that confirmed everything

Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they’re dating with steamy car makeout https://t.co/kIde61l93Y pic.twitter.com/Uqgc1Tl3nC – Page Six (@PageSix) July 2, 2021

6. The wedding that confirmed that Zendaya and Tom Holland are more than friends

After that first kiss (like more than friends), we had no news of the alleged couple together outside the film set, but in mid-2021, just a couple of months after the famous kiss, images of the couple at a wedding.

The images of that romantic date are from the wedding of one of the great friends of Zendaya and to give us even more wings about this romance, the actress took Tom holland as your ‘+1’, (Awww!)

7. The most adorable birthday wishes are from Tom Holland and Zendaya

Actually, it is no surprise that Tom Holland and Zendaya congratulate each other on their birthdays. Year after year, the now couple surprises us with unpublished images together to congratulate each other.

Although at first, apparently, the relationship between the two was merely friendly and platonic, we have to admit that it is adorable to see them together as the years and birthdays go by.

On the actress’s birthday in 2021 and amid speculation of a romance between the two, Tom holland threw a tender congratulation on Instagram to his pretty co-star: ‘My MJ, have the happiest birthday. Give me a call when you’re awake, kisses, ‘the actor wrote.