Freeman, Rizzo and Olson options for 1B

New York Yankees enter MLB offseason how perhaps the team most obliged to have large hires in the market due to the requirement that there is always in the most successful team in all of the Major Leagues, in addition to the very poor season 2021 that showed many shortcomings in the making of the team they have to be fixed by Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone, in what appears to be their last chance to bring a championship back to the Bronx.

The main positions being talked about to reinforce are shortstop, center field and starting pitching, with some citing first base as a necessity for the Yankees in the face of Luke Voit’s loss of play and the need for left-handed bats after Anthony Rizzo became a free agent. The truth is that the biggest names available in that position are being considered in the Bronx.

Now, according to information from Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, the Yankees met with representatives of Freddie Freeman to discuss a possible signing which looks somewhat unlikely, as reports indicate that Frederick’s preference is to stay in Atlanta, his Longtime team, although if the Yankees offer him a hefty amount of money he might reconsider.

The other two options are Anthony Rizzo, who did well while with the Yankees the second half of the season after coming in for the Chicago Cubs and balancing the Yankees lineup as a left-handed hitter, hitting .249 /. 340 / .428 with 8 HR’s and 26 RBI’s.

The other option being fellow left hitter Matt Olson, who was one of the most powerful cops in all of MLB with 39 home runs and a .911 OPS for the Oakland Athletics, who will likely sell all their stars on the exchange market.

Rizzo seems to be the most likely to make it to the Yankees, as he has expressed his desire to return to the Bronx, while Olson and Freeman are in the future, depending on the specific conditions of the negotiations between the Athletics and the player’s agents respectively.