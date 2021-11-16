Forza Horizon 5 accelerates and already gathers more than 8 million players in its first week

Forza Horizon 5 has just hit the track and has already given a lot to talk about. We have seen teachers teaching mathematics in this virtual Mexico, and from Playground Games they have influenced their intention to create “the most friendly and welcoming community of all”. It has become the best launch of Xbox Game Studios, and that continues to score hits for the racing title: right now has exceeded 8 million players, less than a week after its release on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

How do you know that Forza Horizon 5 has managed to exceed more than 8 million users? We simply have to take a look at the leaderboards Hall of Fame title, a section that shows the ranking of those players who have connected to the game’s servers at least once. From GamingBolt they have shared a screenshot of this menu, which you can discover under these lines, and where you can see the figure in question in the lower strip: 8,246,857 million users.

From Playground Games they have proposed to offer a new installment of the refreshing and colorful saga, which takes players to visit different parts of Mexico. Among its game modes we discover Expeditions through the Mexican territory, Horizon Open and Horizon Arcade, along with The Eliminator (the battle royale of the game), the new Horizon Tour and the promise that the map will be modified as new seasons arrive.

All this content has been enough so that, in the period of 5 days since its debut on November 9, it has acquired the figure of 8 million users. A number that will probably keep going up as the days go by. By the way, Forza Horizon 5 It is also available within the Xbox Game Pass catalog, a service that would have contributed a huge grain of sand to the title’s user base.

And what’s next from Playground Games? The studio has let go of the wheel and removed its seatbelt to dive head first into its next challenge: shaping the new fable. Although a few days ago it seemed that we would receive new news, the launch of this adventure and fantasy title is still far on the horizon. Despite this, from Xbox they are very confident in the project.

“Playground Games’ open world driving arcade returns with a continuity installment that He will make us travel alone or in company through a spectacular Mexico“, we write in our analysis from Forza Horizon 5; we also invite you to read our guide tips and tricks to help you get the most out of the title.