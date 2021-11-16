Former assistant of Juan Carlos Osorio praises the ‘Chicharito’

The absence of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez on the Mexican team remains a mystery. The ex-wife of

Juan Carlos Osorio

in the Aztec team, Humberto Sierra, spoke about the forward and what he represents for the team, practically sending a message to Gerardo Martino.

Rumors say that a matter of indiscipline left out Javier Hernandez of the calls for Gerardo Martino. However, whoever worked with the Mexican for years said only good things about ‘Chicharito‘.

‘Chicharito’ Hernández, a positive leader

In statements to ESPN, Humberto Sierra assured that neither he, nor the Technical Corps of Juan Carlos Osorio have any complaints about Javier Hernandez. Rather, he described him as a positive leader who always gave his best on and off the court.

“Javier within the group was always a good leader, a positive leader, a leader who advised the younger players, who were covered by him“Was what the Colombian’s former assistant said.

Humberto Sierra did not stop there, as he sent a message to

Gerardo Martino

, reminding you that Javier Hernandez is still the top scorer in the Mexican team. That is why it is not understood that it is not summoned.

“He is a man who trained well, in matches he gave everything for the National Team. Javier remains Mexico’s top scorer of all time. That already says a lot ”, continuous. The scorer resumed his level but was not enough to be considered.

The last game of ‘Chicharito’ with the Mexican National Team

More than two years have passed since the last call for Javier Hernandez with the Aztec Selection. The last game of ‘Chicharito‘With the national team it was a friendly match, precisely against the United States, where he even scored a goal. Since then he has not played with them again.

