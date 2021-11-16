Flow Music presents the second edition of “Music with Flow”

In the new edition of the emerging bands contest, you will be able to meet the three finalist bands and enjoy the MYA show.

The special program can be seen today at 21, through channel 605. It has the conduction of Mikki lusardi and the participation of Juan Ingaramo, Juliana Gattas and Santiago Torres as jurors. After its live premiere, it will be possible to see on demand by Flow as of November 30.

The three finalist bands of the contest, selected from more than 300 participating bands, will present their winning video clip and you will also be able to see the show of MYA, the invited band of the contest.

The special program is led by the journalist and director of the radio National Rock Mikki Lusardi and the singer’s participation Juan Ingaramo, Juliana Gattas from Miranda! and the director of Billboard Argentina, Santiago Torres, as jurors.

