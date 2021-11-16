Five things you should know about the live-action series – FayerWayer

During the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration event, Paramount and company shared the first official teaser trailer of the live-action Halo series, one of the most anticipated adaptations in the entertainment industry and that will arrive in serial format on the Paramount streaming platform Plus.

Halo has had many attempts at a live-action adaptation, but no project has been a resounding success so far. The franchise flourished in other mediums, from comics to books, animation and, of course, video games, but the live action has been hard for those driving the brand to decipher.

This next series based on the video game is the most promising and ambitious that has been worked on. The launch of the trailer revived the hype of the fans of the saga, who while waiting for the multiplayer beta of Halo: Infinite, they were surprised with the short but striking teaser.

There is not as much information as we would all like about the live-action of Halo, but there are some things you should know while waiting for the premiere of the fiction.

Halo plot

Halo’s live-action was announced in 2018 and few details have been leaked since then about the story that the series will encompass. For now, there is no official synopsis.

The Halo franchise is a globally successful video game series for Xbox, encompassing a series of games and derivative products that have sold more than 82 million copies and raised more than $ 6 billion in revenue.

Halo centers on a war between humanity and an alien race called The Covenant, set in the 26th century, so the live-action series should be set in the context of the alien threat threatening humanity.

Master Chief John-117 or Master Chief is the most prominent of the UNSC Spartan-II’s enhanced super-soldiers, defending the human race during this futuristic age.

Halo (Paramount +)

Trailer

The teaser trailer offers the first look at the Master Chief in live-action and it doesn’t look bad at all. The video shows the character with scars on his back, then in full combat uniform, sporting the designation “117” on his Spartan costume.

The only words heard are from Cortana saying “Hello, Master Chief” when her helmet reveal is seen.

Here’s the teaser for Halo:

The protagonist

The Halo series will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief John-117. The 43-year-old Canadian actor has a long television history, starring on HBO’s The Wire and appearing in projects like Michael Bay’s 13 Hours, Den of Thieves with Gerard Butler, and Skyscraper with Dwayne Johnson.

Schriber is best known for his work on American Gods as Mad Sweeney, as well as for his work on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black as Pornstache. Most recently, the actor was cast in the Apple miniseries Defending Jacob with Chris Evans and as astronaut Jim Lovell in First Man opposite Ryan Gosling.

Creators and rest of the cast

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Yerin Ha as Quan Ah, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes , Charlie Murphy as Makee, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, and Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana complete the cast of Halo.

Produced by Showtime and exclusively for Paramount Plus, the series was created and written by Steven Kane (The Last Ship) and Kyle Killen (Awake). Jonathan Liebesman and Otto Bathurst head the direction.

Release date

Paramount kept 2022 as the premiere year, without specifying the exact launch date of the Halo series, which will arrive with nine episodes according to IMDb.