Far Cry 6 and Nintendo Switch led October sales in the United States

As is customary each month, the NPD Group has published the video game sales data in the United States allowing us to know the most popular video games and consoles month by month in the American country.

This time the throne as far as games are concerned it belongs to Far Cry 6, the new shooter from Ubisoft that lead the table and that it has become the eighth best-selling game of the year among Americans according to the data handled by this market consultancy.

Behind this shooter we find another first person shooter game, Back 4 Blood, while in third position we have Metroid Dread, the latest video game in one of Nintendo’s most iconic sagas that has been developed by the Spanish studio MercurySteam.

As for the market of hardware, that is, of the consoles themselves, last October Nintendo Switch was the queen both in units sold and in money generated driven above all by the launch of its new OLED model, while if we go to the annual results, at the moment PS5 is the leader in money generated by its hardware sales while Nintendo Switch is the one that has sold the most units in the United States in so far from 2021.

In Spain, FIFA 22 was the king game of October in GAME

For its part in Spain at the moment we only know the sales data of the GAME stores during last October in which FIFA 22 was the king of our country followed precisely by Far Cry 6 and in third place we find, once again , to Metroid Dread that has succeeded in all markets of the world.