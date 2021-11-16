F45 raises 100 million for veteran franchises and Mark Wahlberg, offers an interview

After the news that $ 100 million will be invested in franchises for veterans, Mark Wahlberg, tells in a television interview the efforts of F45 Training to help veterans to become franchise owners of the Australian chain.

We transcribe the entire interview from the Cheddar news network.

Alicia Nieves: So joining us is Adam Gilchrist, founder and CEO of F45 Training. He will be with us in a moment. But first, we’ll also start with Mark Wahlberg, actor, F45 investor, and franchisee. Mark, thank you very much for being here. We have had Adam a few times. I just want to briefly ask you about this initiative, you know, around veterans and the company, how did it come about?

Mark Wahlberg: I ​​have always been a huge supporter of the military. We think … who better to run these studies ?, and be our former franchisees men and women in service. We feel it is a great opportunity for them. We have always been active around veterans and creating opportunities for them, especially after the dedication commitment service they have done to our country.

Alicia Nieves: Ah, you know, I’m someone who is obviously following you a little bit now. I have to say that I am a huge fan. I know you are a big supporter of the military. Was there a moment that clicked you? In terms of understanding the military mindset, understanding the training regimen and the discipline that made this look like an opportunity?

Mark Wahlberg: Yes. I mean, I’ve always been working together with the military, with the Navy, the Marines. We always felt that we wanted to offer the best services for our service men and women. Yes, that was with Wahlburgers, with performance-inspired nutrition, and then with F45, it seemed like an obvious fit, not only to provide studies on the ground, but also provide opportunities for our military men and women when they are transitioning out. del and give them the opportunity to be multi-unit operators and have a great career for them in a space where we know they will be successful. And obviously, it will be very beneficial for us, because who better than these really dedicated committees, committed men and women who are super disciplined and could run the business? I think it’s good.

Alicia Nieves: You know this is interesting, because it seems like two exciting projects for you. Obviously, we all know that you are a huge fitness fan, you are a guy who gets up very early in the morning to exercise and does it religiously. But again, you are also someone who has been very supportive of the military here. I know Adam could probably talk to the numbers, but I wonder if you can also just talk to the growth opportunity for F45, moving forward, especially after the company went public not long ago.

Mark Wahlberg: Yes, we think we’ve really started to scratch the surface with our growth. We believe that there is a great opportunity, especially in the United States. I think, we have proximity studies to each other without cannibalizing. I feel like it’s the best training in the world and we want to make sure it continues to not only educate people on what F45 can do for the subscriber, but also for the franchisee. And we feel that again, that we are starting to grow in the US, and we are very excited about all the opportunities. But we want the best of the best to run the studios, so that people and clients get the best possible experience.

Alicia Nieves: What is it about this workout that gives it a broader appeal to fitness enthusiasts? Imagine a component of your customer base and audience, which are the ones that are right there. Maybe dip your feet in these waters?

Mark Wahlberg: That’s the best thing about training. You can be at the highest level of exercise and perform the hardest exercise. I mean, I have chosen world class athletes, professional athletes in baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey, and they couldn’t last more than 15 minutes. But it is also not possible that you have never been in the studio and actually do the training, it can be modified so that you can do it. So to have people who are uncomfortable walking into a gym and being welcomed into a community and getting their results, not just hitting their initial fitness goals, but quickly surpassing them and setting new ones, but that’s for the best. When I walked into a studio, I saw a college athlete train with someone who was obviously in the gym for the first time and they were working out together, where no one would get hurt. And if you want to push yourself, you can, but you can also change things and go at your own pace. And that’s really the difference. That is what sets F45 apart from all other workouts.

Alicia Nieves: You know, going back to this kind of new opportunity for military veterans here, I wonder if you can really walk us through this opportunity for veterans, the demand that you’re seeing, for veterans interested in franchising with you? ?

Mark Wahlberg: Yeah again, I don’t have all the numbers but the plan is to find, hopefully, you know, well done. 6,000 studios that, you know, ex-military men and women can own and operate. And again, we feel this is an opportunity to be multi-unit operators. We want to finance them, give them the opportunity to really have their own business and great success. I think, it’s really frustrating when military men and women come home from places like Afghanistan and places on the other side of the world and I don’t really have opportunities after their service. And we want to create that opportunity for them. We want them to be very successful. We know that you are more capable than most people. And, you know, it’s very important to us. We have been focusing on hiring the military in our restaurants and businesses, and encouraging others to hire them, since I started in the film and television business almost 30 years ago.

Alicia Nieves: Mark, we know that you are not only an accomplished actor, but obviously a really accomplished investor here. You have a lot of businesses that I know of, from car dealerships to your investments in water, businesses, athleisure. Obviously F45 right now. I have to ask you about future opportunities as an investor and one that follows this program very closely, space and opportunity to enter the space with the popularity that it supposes. So I have a two-part question for you: One: Is there an interest in venturing into and investing in this new wave of space interest? And then two: we ask Ashton Kutcher, who is also another actor and an avid investor, and plans to go into space.

Mark Wahlberg: There are no plans to go into space. I’m not even a good aviator. no, I think, you know, for me, I am really investing in things that interest me and I am not necessarily looking for passive investments, although I am a busy guy and I am getting a little older so I have to be very aware of how to use my weather. But I want to be involved in things that I can actively help grow and build on and things that are a direct extension of who I am. I think people know the difference between someone who goes for the check and someone who is actively and truly involved and believes in the business.

Alicia Nieves: We love to continue your company and the growth in F45, this fitness craze and that you are definitely making an effort here to support veterans. It’s kind of a win-win, it seems like both parties. For F45 and military veterans, when they leave the service and they need an opportunity and this can be one for them. Thank you very much for being here. Mark Wahlberg, actor, F45 Training investor and also franchisee.

