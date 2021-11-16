Extreme weather puts Canada-Mexico duel in check

ANDThis Tuesday the Mexican team will face Canada at the Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium in the final match of the 2021 Concacaf Playoffs heading to Qatar 2022 and the weather will put this meeting in check.

The intense snowfall, which lasted almost 24 hours in the host city of the meeting, I left 20 centimeters of snow at dawn this day. Despite this, conditions are expected to improve a little after 4:00 p.m.

It should be noted that the game will be played at 20:05, Mexico time, and by that time it will no longer be snowing. The temperature would be 9, although the thermal sensation would be less than 0.

The Mexican team will face Canada in extreme conditions and he needs to win because in case of a loss he would fall to third place.

