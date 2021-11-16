Eternals remains strong at the US box office

In just two weeks on the US billboard, the film directed by Chloé Zhao (Oscar winner for Nomadland) has entered more than USD 118 million in the domestic market (which in Hollywood jargon includes the US and Canada).

But also, in the rest of the world Eternals It has added another $ 162 million for a total of 280 million in global collection, very solid numbers, despite the fact that it is one of the worst-criticized films in the Marvel franchise.

To the success of Eternals has contributed its imposing cast, which includes the Mexican Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington, and an argument that starts from the end of the saga Avengers with Endgame (2019).

Among the rest of the US box office, the premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog, an animated film starring a giant dog, which brought in $ 16.4 million.

For its part, Dune, which completed a month on the billboard, was placed in third place with 5.5 million dollars.

The science fiction film headed by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Fergurson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Javier Bardem had been leading for two weeks until the arrival of Eternals, although unlike the Marvel movie it has yet to break the $ 100 million mark in revenue.

Likewise, Agent 007 continues to fill theaters in the United States when six weeks have passed since its premiere, since No Time To Die raised USD 4.6 million.

Finally, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Ron’s Gone Wrong, were the fifth and sixth option with a sum of 4 million and 2.1 million dollars, respectively.

Source: EFE