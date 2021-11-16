Eric Abidal, implicated in the case of the attack on a PSG player

Editorial Mediotiempo and EFE

Mexico City / 11.15.2021 13:49:23





Eric Abidal, former player of Barcelona and former French international, will appear soon for his eventual involvement on the mysterious aggression to the PSG women’s player, Kheira Hamraoui, and for which he had come to link his colleague Aminata Diallo.

As reported this Monday by the newspaper ‘Le Monde’, Versailles prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte confirmed that Abidal (talso former sports director of Futbol Club Barcelona) will be “soon” interrogated and does not rule out that current woman the ex-footballer 42 years also be summoned.

A revenge for a possible extramarital affair now gains strength as the main hypothesis of aggression. The Hamraoui’s mobile card was in Abidal’s name, confirming, in the eyes of the researchers, a close relationship between the two.

Sentimental revenge?

In addition, the attacked player last November 4 and Diallo, who witnessed the blows, heard one of the assailants say: “So what happens? Do we sleep with married men?”

Notably Hamraoui and Abidal coincided a few years ago in Barcelona, ​​as the French footballer was a member of the Blaugrana entity 2018 to June 2021; while the ex-footballer served as the club’s sports director between 2018 and 2020.