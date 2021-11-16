England and Switzerland stamp their pass; Italy goes to the playoffs

Harry Kane scored four goals for San Marino, while Rubén Vargas assisted in the victory for Switzerland. Photo: Reuters

With a historic win, 10-0 at San Marino with four goals from his captain Harry kane, England On Monday he validated his qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The forward of the Tottenham scored all four of his goals in the first half (27 from penalty, 32, 39 from penalty, 42), in a win that was completed by Harry Maguire (6), Filippo Fabbri (15 against), Emile Smith-Rowe (58), Tyrone Mings (69) , Tammy Abraham (78) and Bukayo Saka (79).

With this result, England finishes undefeated in the Group I of European qualification to Qatar 2022, with a total of 26 points, six more than Poland, who with few options to qualify before this last day, lost 2-1 against Hungary, although they will play the playoffs.

Switzerland direct to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Italy to the playoff

While Italy, current European champion, will have to play the repechage, like Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, to try to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022, after drawing without goals this Monday against North Ireland in Belfast, a result he took advantage of Switzerland to get the direct ticket by defeating Bulgaria 4-0 in Lucerne.

With these results Italy loses first place in group C and they finish second with 16 points, while Switzerland finishes with 18, a symbolic lead of being in Qatar a year from now.

Away from the team that amazed the continent by lifting the Euro in July, Italy played under great pressure, signing a disappointing match.

The failure of Russia World Cup 2018, who was left out in the play-off after 60 years of continuous presence, together with the penalty that Jorginho missed on Friday against Switzerland (1-1), which meant qualification for Qatar 2022, were two slabs that weighed the team led by Roberto Mancini.

The European champion will have to overcome a complicated repechage in March, two single-game heats, to be in Qatar 2022.