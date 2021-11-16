Encourages research Medical forum

The Río Blanco Regional Hospital hosted the Second Research Forum, where specialists in pediatrics, internal medicine, among others participated.

Lucy Rivas A.

The World of Orizaba

Río Blanco.- At the Río Blanco Regional Hospital (HRRB), the Second Research Forum was held, where resident physicians participate presenting interesting presentations from the specialties in pediatrics, internal medicine, emergencies, traumatology, obstetric gynecology and others. .

This occurs within the framework of the health research policy, which is implemented in medical units receiving resident doctors, with observance of the regulations and official guidelines in this regard, coordinating with other institutions of the health and educational sector, to promote, disseminate and regulate health research, especially in medical and paramedical personnel, and personnel in training such as undergraduate interns and medical residents.

During the opening event, Alejandro Rey del Ángel, Director of Medical Attention of the General Directorate of Health Services of the Ministry of Health (SSA), was present, on behalf of the head of the agency, Dr. Roberto Ramos Alor, in company of Dr. Aida Verónica Blanco Cornejo, deputy director of Teaching, Research and Training at Sesver.

The director of the HRRB, Dr. Álvaro Vázquez Gallardo called for a parallel awareness of what is generally lived and understood in the context of teaching, research and training, in medicine in general, such as: Deepening the contents , always considering a broad and explicit context of current socio-historical changes and to which it is subject to action.

He pronounced himself to respect the contents and the bibliography to whom it is addressed. He invited the study, which requires a critical, systematized stance and must be correlated with the object of the study.

Analysis is also important to find, decipher and see the nexus or link between the content of the study and the bibliography with the object of the study, having a constant search predisposition.

“The purpose of this event is the academic preparation of all participants, because by being better prepared, they will provide better medical care to the population,” he added.

Finally, the director of the HRRB recognized that the presentations during the event were a success, because with these actions they have a more than defined path, such as having the tools to sustain a fight that faces all the adversities and vulnerabilities that exist with the affected population, which is one of the most sensitive in the State and in the Federation.



