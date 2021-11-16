Emotional! George Clooney recalled the moment he and his wife Amal decided to have children

USA-. George Clooney He is only 60 years old, but nevertheless the actor constantly reminds himself that he does not know how much time he has left, which affects all his decisions. Despite his doubts about becoming a father, he confessed that he loves being a father to his twins, and remembered the day he and his wife Amal heard the news.

In his talk with Marc maron on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, George Clooney He reflected on his role as a father. Listen, I didn’t want to get married. He did not want to have children. And then this extraordinary human being came into my life and I fell madly in love. So I knew from the moment I met her that everything was going to be different, “said the actor, who met Amal in 2013.

“I didn’t know I would have twins. This is that moment where you go to the doctor and they take out a piece of paper that is an ultrasound and they say, ‘Here’ and you say, ‘It’s a baby. And then they said, ‘And the other one is the girl,’ and I said, ‘Oh shit,’ ”she recalled. Clooney. “Amal’s sister has twins and I was stunned because… I was a little prepared for one… I love it now,” she said of her 4-year-old children Ella and Alexander.

Clooney He also recalled the moment when he and his wife first discussed being parents. “So we had been married for about a year and we were at a friend’s house, and they had a son there who was loud and obnoxious and I was like, ‘Shit.’ We went for a walk. And she had never thought about that, really, ”the actor began.

“Then he said,” We are very lucky in life. ” And I said, ‘Yeah, we’re lucky we met.’ She said, ‘It seems that luck should be shared with other people.’ I thought about it for a minute and then I said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re in,’ and she said, ‘I think we should give it a try.’ I must say that it was very emotional because I was really convinced that this was not my destiny in life and I felt comfortable, “he added. Clooney.



