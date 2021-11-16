Emma Stone returns to Spider-Man? Fans believe YES because of ‘No Way Home’ trailer

The arrival of the first trailer of the long-awaited movie Spider-Man: No Way Home has also brought hordes of fans who want to see yes or yes the call ‘Spiderverse’ and some even more ambitious who yearn for the arrival of Emma Stone to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) What Gwen Stacy.

Let us remember that the actress was already involved in an arachnid project back in 2012, when she participated in The Amazing Spider-Man With Andrew Garfield, a young Peter Parker who developed his superpowers in high school.

That is why now with the release of the advance of the film that will be released next December, the door has been more or less open for the arrival of any character, and Emma Stone is one of the most beloved of fans, Reason enough for his name to have crept into the main trends in recent hours.

Will Emma Stone make it to No Way Home?

Unfortunately, the protagonist of ‘Cruella’ recently stated that it is not related to the new arachnid ribbon.

In an interview with MTV News stated that “I have heard those rumors, I don’t know if I’m not supposed to say anything, but I’m not [involucrada]”And concluded with” I’m not. “

The fact that Emma Stone declares that she does not participate in the production of the film starring Tom holland makes a lot of sense, since his character died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, with a reference to the comics The Amazing Spider-Man # 121 and # 122, where Gwen Stacy dies after a confrontation between The green Goblin and Spider Man.

However, the deaths seem secondary to Marvel, because who does appear in the trailer is the Doctor Octopus, who supposedly died in Spider-man 2 but, following statements by the actor himself Alfred Molina, Before drowning, he was transported to another universe, the MCU with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

And now he comes out with a cheery “Hi, Peter” in the trailer for No Way Home.

In addition, according to specialized media reports, numerous actors from previous Spider-Man films will appear in No Way Home, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield himself.

If Emma Stone comes to this new film, maybe we will know until its premiere on December 17.

