Emma Stone returns to Spider-Man? Fans believe YES because of ‘No Way Home’ trailer

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
40

The arrival of the first trailer of the long-awaited movie Spider-Man: No Way Home has also brought hordes of fans who want to see yes or yes the call ‘Spiderverse’ and some even more ambitious who yearn for the arrival of Emma Stone to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) What Gwen Stacy.

Let us remember that the actress was already involved in an arachnid project back in 2012, when she participated in The Amazing Spider-Man With Andrew Garfield, a young Peter Parker who developed his superpowers in high school.

