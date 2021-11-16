Emma Stone returns as Disney’s Cruella who avoids lawsuit – El Sol de México

Although it had been speculated that Emma Stone I would follow in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson in a possible lawsuit against Disney, the reality is that the young actress will once again give life to Cruella, as reported by the Deadline portal.

The sequel to Cruella was confirmed a week after its premiere last May and again with Craig Gillespie as director, but it was not assured that the Oscar winner for La La Land would be the protagonist.

➡️ No more sexualization: This is how superheroines have been transformed in the cinema

East agreement between Emma Stone and Disney is important to the Mickey Mouse company after the scandal of Black Widow, because Scarlett’s demand paved the way for other Movie stars will claim their share of the profits for the simultaneous premieres in theaters and platforms that have been a constant during the pandemic.

In this sense, the agreement between Stone and Disney for the sequel to Cruella closes the possibility that the actress face the giant like Johansson did, and can serve as an example in Hollywood on how the profits of movies can be managed in the future now that the primacy of cinemas is in question.

➡️ New Disney princesses promote equality between girls and boys

Cruella appeared both in theaters and in Disney + with an additional charge of $ 30.

The film has grossed $ 222 million at the box office, but Disney has not released how much you have earned from your digital launch.

Set in 1970s London, the film tells the life of Estella, the original name of Cruella, who after being orphaned must earn a living on the streets of the British capital and will develop all her skills to be part of the fashion industry, always accompanied by her gang.