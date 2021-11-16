Emanuel Aguilera, very close to renewing contract with the Eagles

In Coapa they are in the process of analyzing and counting the damages with the players who have a close contract expiration date, one of them is Emanuel Aguilera, who is practically tied up for another year with America.

RECORD was able to know that the negotiations between the Argentine and the board are flowing and that the defender has met some goals as well as the number of minutes played that consolidated the renewal of the contract almost automatically, in a case very similar to that of Mauro Lainez.

In addition, another important detail for the renewal with the club to take place is that Aguilera earned the trust of Santiago Solari Due to her tactical reading, positioning, passing game and leadership in the defensive line, including, for some members of the Technical Corps, Ema is currently one of those who offers the greatest security in the area.

These leadership skills could be clearly observed during the last friendly match played in the United States where the Eagles fell by the slightest difference, and Ema could be seen shouting instructions from the bench as if it were another Auxiliary for Solari.

Therefore, the South American player will have one more year to score 3 annotations and with that surpass Alfredo Tena, ‘Captain Fury’ who is the defender with the most goals in the history of the team with 26 goals.

“The renewal is going to take place, it is only a matter of time for the board and the player to sit down to sign the contract,” confirmed a source consulted by RECORD.

