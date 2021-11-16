Elon Musk’s Tesla Falls in Value Below $ 1 Trillion

Reuters

Tesla shares fell again and drove the market value of the electric car maker below $ 1 trillion for the second time in four sessions, as investors reacted to the CEO’s recent stock sales Elon musk for $ 6.9 billion.

The company’s shares, which lost some 187 billion in value Market prices over the past week fell about 4.13 percent to $ 990 today at noon.

The drop below $ 995.75 put the company’s market value below the 1 trillion mark, a milestone it broke late last month after news of its a large order from the car rental company. Hertz.

The stock market decline also comes after a dispute over the weekend on Twitter between Musk, the richest person in the world, and Bernie Sanders, after the US senator demanded that the rich pay a “fair share” of taxes.

“The actions of Tesla have plunged after the sale of shares based on a survey of Twitter In the past week. And the Sunday tweet from Musk taunting an important politician may add pressure on stocks in the coming weeks, “he said. Kunal sawhney, CEO of the equity research firm Kalkine Group.

“By ditching stocks worth billions of dollars, Elon musk it is likely to generate a tax bill of around 15 billion. “

Musk sold 6.36 million shares of Tesla last week after getting the idea in a survey by Twitter and now he needs to part with about 10 million more to meet his commitment to sell 10 percent of his stake in the manufacturer of electric vehicles.

