El Tri risks a new tie anguish

Edmonton, canada / 16.11.2021





The story of eight years ago where the Mexican team he had to take out a calculator and abacus to determine his classification towards Brazil 2014 could be repeated now with the Tata martino.

In a moment of constant criticism for the little football shown in the last matches, the Tricolor could close the year in fourth place from the Octagonal towards Qatar 2022 in case of not get at least one point tonight in frigid Edmonton.

Eight years ago, the Tricolor miraculously qualified for Repechage against New Zealand, where he won the World Cup ticket in a process in which there were four coaches, until he arrived Miguel Herrera and straightened the boat.

The defeat against the United States last friday in Cincinnatti made life difficult for Tri. What seemed like a fairly uncomplicated tie is becoming a problem for Gerardo Martino and his players who seem to have no clear football direction.

Today the Aztec painting is in second place in the tie with 14 points, the same as USA but with worse goal difference. Nevertheless, the danger is the 13 units of Canada, thirdly, that he arrives at this meeting with plenty of motivation for being in a direct qualification position for the World Cup, which they do not dispute from Mexico 86.

That motivation too it is due to the tie than those of the Maple Leaf they got in the Aztec stadium last October, as well as the victory obtained Friday before Costa Rica on Edmonton.

If Panama I beat this Tuesday to The Savior and it is combined with a Mexican defeat, the team of Tata it could drop to fourth place.

The scenario doesn’t have to be that catastrophic, but the conditions also do not help to imagine a warm match for Mexico, because it will be played with a climate down to minus 13 degrees Celsius and with 90 percent of odds of snow during the game.

To that must be added that the playing field of the Commonwealth Stadium it is synthetic, a lawn that the “European” players of El Tri are not used to, beyond the fact that those who are active in the MX League only once do they step on that surface when they visit Tijuana.

The little confidence that the Mexican team has after the defeat in Cincinnati, facing the best generation in the history of Canada and the fact that in the Aztec the tie was like a triumph for those of the maple leaf mean the most important challenge in the Martino era.