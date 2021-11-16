Eddy Reynoso responded to Juan Manuel Márquez

The harsh criticism made by the former Mexican boxer, Juan Manuel Marquez, to the current undisputed champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, caused an echo in the boxing world and gave a lot to talk about, therefore, the coach, Eddy reynoso, he replied and made it clear that the numbers speak for themselves.

During the second day of activities of the convention of the WBC in CDMX, Eddy Reynoso, had time to talk about the statements of, Juan Manuel Marquez, something that does not cause anger, but, considers that there was a little suspicion on the part of the former boxer.

“At the end of the day, the numbers speak, the victories speak,” he replied in an interview with the Youtube, You Can’t Play Boxing. “They don’t give anyone anything, just as they didn’t give him anything, a great career that he did.”

With this, the trained said that he ignores criticism and focuses solely on work, for now they are resting and analyzing their next movements to return to the ring.

BENAVIDEZ WANTS TO FIGHT WITH CANELO

David benavidez It is aware that the fight with Canelo It will not happen easily, despite that, it does not take away the faith of making your wish come true, therefore, you will do everything in your power to achieve your goal.

As for how you think the fight can play out, Benavidez He noted that he can beat Canelo without complications, as he is confident in his abilities in the ring.

“I have the best opportunity [para vencer a Álvarez] because I have more power, “he said Benavidez to ESPN. “I have longer arms, as well as speed, probably even faster. I am the strongest candidate to fight Canelo He explained.

Unlike the other opponent he faced Canelo, Benavidez, I make it clear that he does not want a payday, on the contrary he is going for the title that was stripped from him.