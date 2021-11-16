Dollar price today November 16, peso depreciates

Today Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20,7591 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Monday at 20.5519 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session showing little change compared to yesterday’s close, with a depreciation of 0.03% or 0.6 cents, trading around 20.63 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a low of 20.5570 and a maximum of 20.6481 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 20.55

HSBC : Buy: $ 20.13 – Sale: $ 20.76

Banamex : Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03

Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.99

Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55

IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20

Monex: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.32

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.48

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Santander: Buy: $ 20.13 – Sale: $ 20.76

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.03

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 60,714.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.52 pesos, for $ 27.85 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

