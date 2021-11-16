Diabetes: the inexpensive condiment that lowers blood sugar levels in a matter of days

Diabetes continues to advance in the world population, achieving very high numbers in those affected, both type 1 and type 2. Although there are different treatments to prevent it and to reduce blood sugar levels, the axis of all good Health It will be based on a healthy and balanced diet. In case of suffering from this disease, a recent investigation revealed that the cinnamon has favorable effects and consequently lowers blood glucose in a matter of days.

According to scientists, there is no single food that can end the diabetes, that is why it is important to combine different eating practices, always guided by professionals from the Health. That is why one of the spices that has caused the most impact in reducing high blood sugar levels is cinnamon, vital for gastronomy and also for preparing infusions.

Specifically, the cinnamon manages to lower elevated blood glucose by up to 30% in a period that can range from 30 to 40 days. This solution will be essential for diabetics, but even more so for those who suffer from diabetes type 2. The argument was made after the study analyzed a group of people who ingested 1 to 6 grams of this spice and showed a notable drop in high blood sugar levels.

Besides, the cinnamon also showed benefits for Health of those people who manifest worrying triglyceride and bad cholesterol levels, significantly reducing up to 25% in the same period of time mentioned above.

Photo: Pixabay

The scientific explanation for the relationship between cinnamon and diabetes It is due to the chromium concentrations in the spice that enhance the effects of insulin. Also the polyphenolic qualities can provide other benefits, acting as a buffer against free radicals in the blood, benefiting the Health of the person who ingests it.