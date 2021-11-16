Deficiencies and “poor quality” of service in the National Institute of Pediatrics: SFP

Deficiencies in controlled drug inventories, lack of personnel on the night shift, partially functioning heart rate and respiration monitors, patient beds without air and oxygen lines are part of the weaknesses of the National institute of pediatrics (INP) that identified the Public Function Secretary (SFP).

According to a audit made by the SFP, the poor quality of the services offered to persons under 18 years of age is caused by the lack of an organic structure, as well as a shoestring budget that allows the institution to hire or reassign personnel from the medical area.

On the internet portal of the INP, ensures that the institution develops models of care for children and adolescents through basic scientific, clinical and epidemiological research, applied to the prioritized needs of the population, through the training and development of human resources of excellence, for health, as well as high-quality, high-specialty health care and constituting the world-class care model.

“It is also an institution that shares the leadership by generating knowledge of the causes and determinants of disease in children under 18. It is at the forefront because it anticipates solutions to emerging, re-emerging and lagging problems, with certified quality services international”.

Although the INP presumes that it gives world-class attention to minors, the audit made to the Medical Directorate and the Department of Emergencies, identified different inconsistencies, which were notified on September 30, and summoned to respond on December 6.

Also read: INP: surgeries and consultations on the decline, and relatives of distressed children

The two officials responsible for the audited areas are Carlos Lopez Candiani, Deputy Director of Critical Medicine, and Maria del Carmen Obregón Mondragón, head of the Department of Emergencies, both of the National institute of pediatrics.

The inconsistencies detected by the SFP in the Department of Emergencies include the malfunction 10 monitors to have a temperature control, heart rate, invasive and non-invasive blood pressure, I C02 and respiratory rate.

“The 10 monitors found physically in the beds of the Observation area, they informed us that have approximately 25 years and all of them work partially, the screens no longer look good, all their components are no longer functional. Saying that such equipment requires to be replaced, “the document mentions.

Observation 2 section, which has 13 beds, does not have monitors to observe patients, so the staff uses portable equipment; in addition to the fact that the beds do not have air and oxygen lines.

In addition, a electrocardiograph (record of heart rate, heart rate) since they have, it is in the area of covid triage. Also neurological continuous monitoring equipment for children with epilepsy problems, cerebral edema and neurological problems.

“The space destined for RX is closed, informing that, if it works, but there are no personnel to attend it for approximately 2 or 3 months, and the personnel who come down to take the RX is with portable equipment. The above described affects the quality of attention and monitoring of the state in which the patients are, “adds the document.

“Likewise, the head of the Emergency Department referred in writing, that she detected that the drugs found in the area, including (controlled drugs), there are considerable differences in the inventory and, on the other hand, she pointed out that there is a lack of cures, a situation that delays the care of the patients of this institute “.

In the Department of Emergencies The lack of maintenance was also identified in all areas, in the repairs, painting, signs of office areas, as well as the lack of security plates.

TWO DOCTORS COVER THE AREA OF EMERGENCIES IN THE NIGHT

In the review made by the Public Function Secretary, it was detected that the area of emergencies works 365 days a year with 12 people divided into morning, afternoon, and night shifts, as well as weekends and holidays.

“When reviewing the list of assigned personnel of the audited area, it is detected that it is composed of the following: a department head, six specialist doctors on the morning shift, two specialist doctors on the evening shift, two weekend specialist doctors and holidays, and one for Administrative Support “.

According to the SFP, the lack of staff is evident in the Department of Emergencies; however, the most serious problem is in night shift, given that there are only two specialists to attend to all minors to be sent to that area. The two workers work alone, since they do not have the support of any other person.

“Therefore, in accordance with article 87 of the Regulation of the General Health Law in Matters of Provision of Medical Attention Services, this indicates that said services, the 24 hours a day throughout the year, counting for this permanently with a doctor on duty responsible for it. For the aforementioned, it is detected that there is no medical staff of emergencies in the night shift that covers health care services in this National Institute“.

Another problem detected is the inconsistencies in the input and output registers (omissions of inputs and outputs); variation in working hours by the assigned doctors, (in some cases, the working day being 6 hours and a half and up to 8 hours); and the lack of validation of the attendance formats.

“In addition to the above, there is a request to the Subdirectorate of Administration and Personnel Development to leave one hour before their working day for the assigned doctors; as a measure to mitigate the overcrowding in the institutional dining room due to the health contingency caused by the SARS-COV2“.

ACZ