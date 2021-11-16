David Ochoa: Mexican goalkeeper receives racist insults from his partner

The Mexican goalkeeper David ochoa, who militates in the Real salt lake of the MLS, suffered racist insults from one of his colleagues during an argument.

The unfortunate incident in which the young goalkeeper was discriminated against for Andrew Putna, is investigated by the Major League Soccer, since it happened in the past month, although it was barely revealed, according to the RSL Soapbox portal.

For now, the companion of Ochoa is suspended from club activities, while the matter is being defined, in which apparently his comments were against the goalkeeper’s Mexican roots.

So a heavy punishment could be expected for Putna, who is also a goalkeeper at Real Salt Lake.

Eight has always battled with its origins

David was born in California, but with Mexican ancestry. Even his father and grandfather were great fans of Chivas.

Precisely with the Flock it could be tested at a very early age. At the age of 14, due to his good conditions, he left US lands to be part of the basic forces, however here he suffered bullying by his peers.

“It was very hard to be with the Mexican children in Chivas. I had a Mexican passport, I looked Mexican, but since I came from the United States, I was always the gringo. I was the spoiled child of America who had been given everything. At every training session I was harassed with these comments about how easy my life in Oxnard had been. And every time I mispronounced a word, because my Spanish wasn’t as good as theirs, they called me. Fucking gringo! ”.

This was one of the reasons he left Guadalajara and it was until he arrived at Real Salt Lake that he found an opportunity to show his talent in MLS.

So much is his potential, that although he represented the United States in several youth teams, the Mexican Soccer Federation managed before the FIFA the right to now be eligible for the Tricolor.

