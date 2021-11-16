Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock terrorized her grandmother Tippi Hedren

Content Warning: This article is about rape and sexual assault.

Dakota Johnson has said that Alfred Hitchcock “terrorized” her grandmother Tippi Hedren and “ruined her career.”

Hedren worked with the director in the early 1960s on The Birds and Marnie, and claimed in her 2016 memoir that Hitchcock sexually assaulted her multiple times.

On The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Johnson was asked if Hedren was encouraging her to enter the same industry.

“She was encouraging, and she has always been very honest and firm in standing up for herself,” said the actress.

“That’s what he did. [Alfred] Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn’t want to sleep with him and he terrified her. He was never held accountable. “

“It’s completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to exercise that power over someone in a weaker position, regardless of the industry,” Johnson continued, “it’s hard to talk about because she’s my grandmother. You don’t want to imagine someone taking advantage of your grandmother.

“I think the thing that’s been so amazing to me and my mom is like, she can’t take that shit from anyone. She would put it in a much more eloquent way. She’s such a glamorous movie star, still.”

This comes after Johnson recently spoke out on abuse allegations made against several of his former co-stars, including Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf, who have been accused of abuse by their former partners, and Armie Hammer, who is facing off against allegations of sexual assault. All three have denied the allegations.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had a great time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people who need help and may not get it in time. I feel sad for anyone who has been harmed or hurt. It is really sad.

“I believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of the human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there is definitely a major overcorrection taking place. But I do believe that there is a way that the pendulum find the middle ground “.

He continued: “The way the studios have been run so far, and even now, is behind schedule. It’s such an old-fashioned mindset about what should be done in movies, who should be in them, how much should be paid, how It must be equality and diversity Sometimes you have to throw out the old school to bring in the new.

“But yeah, the cancellation culture is so fucking depressing. I hate that term.”

For help, advice or more information on sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the website of the charity Rape Crisis. In the United States, visit RAINN.