CRISTIANO, ZLATAN, LEWANDOWSKI, ITALY AND MORE: The 12 teams that will play the UEFA World Cup playoffs

The group stage of the World Cup qualifying round for the UEFA. And with this, the 12 spots for the European playoffs were closed. Portugal (with Cristiano Ronaldo in command), Sweden (probably with Zlatan Ibrahimovic), Italy (current European champions), Ukraine, Wales (Gareth Bale present), Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Poland (Robert Lewandowski included), North Macedonia, Austria (Captain David Alaba) and the Czech Republic will debut the new format.

THE 12 SELECTIONS THAT WILL DISPUTE THE UEFA REBIT

Portugal (second group A).

Sweden (second group B).

Italy (second group C).

Ukraine (second group D).

Wales (second group E).

Scotland (second group F).

Turkey (second group G).

Russia (second group H).

Poland (second group I).

North Macedonia (second group J).

Austria (via UEFA Nations League).

Czech Republic (via UEFA Nations League).

REPECHAFT FORMAT (ONLY 3 TICKETS IN DISPUTE)

12 teams in combat (10 qualifying group runners-up + 2 via UEFA Nations League).

Draw on November 26 to define 6 clashes and 3 keys (4 teams each).

6 semifinals to a single match (the one with the most points will be local).

The 6 winners of the semis will advance to 3 finals in a single match (the venue will be drawn).

The 3 winners of the finals advance to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

SEMIFINAL DRAW DETAILS

On November 26 there will be a draw looking for 6 matches (there will be 6 semifinals). The 6 combined with the most points will go in pot 1 and the other 6 casts will be in pot 2 (the 4 sub-leaders with the fewest units + the 2 that entered via Nations League). The 6 of pot 1 will be local in the semifinals. The venues of the finals will be drawn.

DRUM 1: Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden and Wales.

Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden and Wales. BASS DRUM 2: Turkey, Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Regarding the assembly of drums: in the case of the teams that finished second in a group of 6 national teams, their results against the last place in their sector were not considered. For example: North Macedonia scored 18 points, but in the pots table only 12 units were counted. (18 – 6 points added against Liechtenstein = 12 points). This so that we equate things with the pictures that were in groups of 5 sets.

World Cup play-offs ✅ 𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱

🇵🇹 Portugal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland

🇮🇹 Italy

🇷🇺 Russia

🇸🇪 Sweden

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱

🇵🇱 Poland

🇲🇰 North Macedonia

🇹🇷 Turkey

🇺🇦 Ukraine

🇦🇹 Austria

🇨🇿 Czech Republic#WCQ pic.twitter.com/kqLszrk3df – European Qualifiers (@ EURO2024) November 16, 2021

REPECHAFT DATES – PLAYOFFS

➤ Playoffs draw: November 26, 2021.

➦ Playoff semifinals: March 24-25, 2022.

➤ Playoff Finals: March 28-29, 2022.

COULD A PORTUGAL VS ITALY BE GIVEN?

Many have been asking us if Portugal (with Cristiano in command) and Italy (current European champions could meet in the playoffs.

Which is the answer? In the semifinal, no. As both will be in Pot 1 (they were the best second places), that scenario, in the first duel, will not be an option. The only way they could face each other would be in a final potential, if they are in the same key / route (it will be known in the draw).

The teams that will be in Pot 1, in the semifinals, will not see each other.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has already played a World Cup playoff with the Portugal National Team. He was on his way to Brazil 2014. He broke it all. Cristiano scored a goal in the first leg and scored a hat-trick in the second leg (it was another format), sentencing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden.

Did you know…? In the playoffs heading to the 2018 World Cup Russia, Italy was out. Sweden, without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left them on the road.