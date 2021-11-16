Cristiano Ronaldo shows his face after the defeat of Portugal in the World Cup qualifying rounds

Lisbon, Nov 15 (EFE) .- The forward of the national team Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, has stepped out of the defeat yesterday in front of Serbia, which prevents them from accessing the world from Taste as the first of the group, and has launched a message of encouragement in which he warns that “there are no excuses” for his country not to be in the World Cup event.

In a message on his social profiles, the Manchester United player acknowledges that “yesterday’s result was tough, but not enough to bring us down,” says the Madeira player.

É for Portugal and Portuguese hairs that we want to mark, once again, we will be present at the World Championship. E é com a força de Portugal and two Portuguese that we are going to chegar! We count as support you! I am heading to Qatar 2022! 🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/dQ0emTNpql – Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 13, 2021

When I was second in the group, Portugal will have to play the repechage in the month of March and Christian remember that “the goal of marking a presence in the 2022 World Cup is still alive.”

Ronaldo He has also left a message of confidence so he has insisted that the selection of “las quinas” knows what it has to do “to get there”, in relation to the World Cup in Qatar.

In your message, Cristiano Ronaldo explains that “football has shown us time and time again that, sometimes, it is the most winding roads that lead us to the most desired results.”

This Sunday, Portugal they lost against Serbia (1-2) with a goal from the visitors in the 90th minute, so they lost the options of obtaining a ticket to Qatar directly.

Now he will play a play-off next March where he will have to win the two games he plays if he wants to be in the World Cup.