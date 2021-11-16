Cristiano Ronaldo says he is ready for the repechage heading to Qatar 2022

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his sadness after losing yesterday against Serbia. Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to play his fifth World Cup but things get complicated for the star of Portugal after the defeat suffered yesterday, at the last minute, before Serbia in the European qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

The result occurred this Sunday when the Serbs scored in compensation time leaving the scoreboard 2-1, sending Portugal to the playoffs and thus trying to find their ticket for the match. Qatar World Cup 2022.

At the end of the match, the cameras captured the bewilderment of the player of the Manchester United, game that was played in Lisbon, where several teammates went to cheer him on, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s sadness was evident.

After the painful defeat, the Portugal star posted on his account Instagram a forceful message where he wrote that the result was hard but that the goal of Qatar 2022 still very much alive.

Soccer has shown us time and again that sometimes it is the roughest roads that lead to the most desired results. Yesterday’s result was tough, but not hard enough to depress us. The goal of being present at the 2022 World Cup is still very much alive and we know what we have to do to get there. No apologies. Portugal bound for Qatar.

Now the Portuguese will have to look for a ticket in the repechage with teams like Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Wales, Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Poland and North Macedonia, for the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo with playoff experience

This will be the second time that Cristiano Ronaldo his pass to a World Cup is played in the repechage, the first time he was heading to the Brazil World Cup 2014 when the Portuguese were measured before Sweden, where CR7 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were the protagonists.