Cristiano, Haaland, James, Chiesa and other figures who are at risk of reaching Qatar 2022

Some of the stars of Europe and South America will have to go through the playoffs to reach Qatar 2022

The UEFA World Cup qualifiers They are about to end and only a few direct places for the next World Cup remain to be defined, as well as the last squads that will qualify for the playoffs.

Until now, Qatar 2022 the presence of great figures from world football is assured, but there are also very important names who are in danger of being left out of the maximum football festival.

The most important star who could be absent from the World Cup is Cristiano Ronaldo, who due to his age is unlikely to reach the 2026 World Cup. After losing 1-2 to Serbia, Portugal will play their ticket to Qatar in the play-off.

In the same way, footballers like Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lorenzo Insigne and Jorginho (candidate for the Ballon d’Or) could miss the next world Cup with Italy, drawing on the last day of the UEFA qualifiers against Northern Ireland. The reigning European champion can still qualify for the World Cup via playoffs, but the ghosts of 2017, when they lost to Sweden in that same instance, will be on the minds of all fans. The ‘Azurra’ could be out of its second World Cup in a row.

Italy is going to the World Cup playoff 🤯 Switzerland has qualified! 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/tAAvQrojVV – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 15, 2021

Other figures that could be left out of Qatar 2021 it is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland with Norway, who will play qualifying against the Netherlands in the last round of the qualifying rounds. The attacker will not be able to play due to injury and Norway needs to beat ‘A Clockwork Orange’ and for Turkey to draw or lose to Montenegro.

In case of equalizing against the Netherlands, Norway must wait for Montenegro to defeat Turkey and thus qualify for the playoffs. If the Netherlands and Turkey win, Haaland would not be at the World Cup next year.

Another forward who could be left without the World Cup is Robert Lewandowski, one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or 2021. After the extraordinary numbers he has signed with Bayern Munich in recent seasons, Poland and ‘Lewa’ will play the playoffs at the finish in second place in Group I.

On the other hand, one of the stars that did not shine in Qatar 2022 is David Alaba, who could not help Austria to qualify for the World Cup. Alaba is one of the most important defenders in Europe and was one of the protagonists of the last transfer window for signing with Real Madrid.

In South America, figures like Duván Zapata, Radamel Falcao, James Rodríguez, Juan Cuadrado and David Ospina, are in danger of not being in the World Cup with Colombia, outside of the positions that provide direct tickets. Currently, the coffee squad is in fifth place and would dispute the intercontinental playoffs.

For its part, Uruguay is currently out of Qatar 2022, by placing in sixth place so fans could not see elements such as Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and Federico Valverde.

The Conmebol qualifiers are defined until the end of March next year and classification could undergo important changes.